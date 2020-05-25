RCMP in High Prairie is looking to the public for tips after a man suffered what police believe to be a gunshot wound. Mounties say they responded to a report of a man injured outside a residence on the Peavine Metis Settlement around 6:30 p.m. on May 22nd.

When they arrived, they found the victim with an injury to his lower body. He was flown to hospital in Edmonton with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe this was a random attack and are urging anyone with information in relation to the shooting to come forward.