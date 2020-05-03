Two people from Clairmont are facing charges after a weapons and a small amount of drugs were reportedly seized in Clairmont. The RCMP says officers were patrolling the hamlet on April 21st, and checked out two vehicles parked a little after midnight.

The man and woman in one of the vehicles were arrested, and a search led police to find a sawed off .22 calibre rifle and a large Bowie knife. There was also a container that reportedly held a small amount of fentanyl, crystal meth, and what looked like crack cocaine.

41-year-old Bruce Tronsgard and 35-year-old Melissa Healey are each charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Tronsgard is also charged with 14 other offences, including careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of weapons contrary to an order, and failing to comply with a release order.

Tronsgard has a court date set for May 11th, while Healey should appear on July 3rd.