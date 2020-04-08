Property owners in the County of Grande Prairie won’t be penalized for making their payments late this year. Councillors have voted to forgive tax penalties for late payments made before October 30, 2020.

At the same time, they decided to keep the property tax deadline as June 30th. Meanwhile, The Fairview Post reports Fairview town council has deferred its property tax deadline until September 30th, and will waive fees for late utility payments for the months of April, May, and June.

The City of Grande Prairie is working on a similar plan that would see its property tax deadline moved to August 31st. All penalty fees for May and July, as well as non-sufficient fund charges on the City’s Tax Installment Payment Plan, would be removed until September 1st.