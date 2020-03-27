Just weeks after getting the green light for the replacement school for Harry Balfour, the Peace Wapiti Public School Division is focusing on the needs of another school inching towards capacity.

Deputy Superintendent Darren Young says current population trends suggest Peace Wapiti Academy will be at capacity as early as 2023. He believes a new site could be key in relieving any potential overcrowding.

“We monitor enrolment growth across the district. We look at historical enrolment and future enrolment projections. We look at the capacity at our buildings and the utilization rates in all of our buildings. Then, we present all that information to the board and present some recommendations to the board.”

The high school’s potential location, north of the City of Grande Prairie, would supplement five feeder schools in the areas of Bezanson, Penson, Clairmont, Whispering Ridge, and Harry Balfour.

The future of PWA is now at the top of the board’s 2021-2024 Capital Plan. Young also notes that, being a County of Grande Prairie school district, the relocation fulfills its plans to move out of the City of Grande Prairie.

“Our number one partner is the County of Grande Praire throughout this process and we’re looking with them to find a suitable site.”

PWPSD also thinks relocating the schools will address another high priority, which is ride times for rural students. The move would reduce early morning pick-up and late drop-off times for students who are currently bused through the central core of Grande Prairie.