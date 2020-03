As of 5:55 am, March 2nd, Peace Wapiti Public School Division has cancelled school buses in the following areas:

Grande Prairie

Beaverlodge

Bezanson

Clairmont

Elmworth

Grovedale

Hythe

LaGlace

Ridgevalley

Sexsmith

Teepee Creek

Wembley

Whispering Ridge

Woking

UPDATE 6:26 am, March 2nd: Valhalla community school buses just cancelled.

UPDATE 6:50 am, March 2nd: First Student Bussing cancelled Beaverlodge, (Rural) Grande Prairie, Sexsmith, Spirit River.