Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating reports of a violent carjacking in the city. Officers were called about a man being assaulted and having his truck stolen around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Resident Renee Charbonneau says her husband was the first person to find the victim in the street close to their home. She says the man, who she believes is in his early 50s, told her his truck was stolen near 101 Street and 110 Avenue.

“He basically said that someone stepped into the street like they were gonna cross the street so he stopped and let them across the street. While he’s doing that, somebody else punches in the window on his truck and hits the unlock button. The other guy unlocks his door, pulls him out and sprays him with pepper spray.”

Charbonneau and her husband brought the man into their home and they waited with him for paramedics and police to arrive.

“Literally the man is blind because he’s been sprayed in the face with pepper spray and my husband’s having to help him baby step; he’s been outside for at least a half an hour with no gloves and no hat.”

RCMP has confirmed the driver was taken to hospital after being sprayed in the face with bear spray. No other information on their injuries is available at this time.

Anyone who may have seen or heard the incident is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP.