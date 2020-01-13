Grande Prairie students who were planning to take the bus to their diploma exam have been exempt from taking the test. According to Alberta Education, when buses are cancelled due to weather, including cold temperatures, affected students are exempt and have a few other options.

For students in the Peace Wapiti Public School Division, the students’ final mark will be based on course work throughout the year.

If the diploma exam included a part A and a part B, then the final mark will be a blend of course work and the portion of the Diploma Exam the student has written. The student does also have the option to write the missed exam at the next available time which will be in April.

For Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools, each principal can file an exemption for their students with Alberta Education. If the exemption is granted the students’ mark will be based solely on Part B of the exam. If it is not, the student will have to take the test in April.