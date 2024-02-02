No one was injured after a fire near a downtown building Thursday evening.

The Grande Prairie Fire Department says they initially responded to reports of a dumpster fire, but the blaze quickly spread to the exterior of an adjacent building. Despite evacuating the building, which houses commercial and residential suites, no homes were lost, and no one was injured as crews knocked down hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the fire department and Grande Prairie RCMP involved. Fire officials say the building’s sprinkler system and quick action of first responders helped get the blaze under control in fairly short order.