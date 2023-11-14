Grande Prairie Storm forward Tomis Marinkovic was named the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s 3rd Star of the Month for October.

In his first month with the Grande Prairie club, Marinkovic played ten games, putting up 21 points, including ten goals, and earning the Star of the Game four times.

He was also named the AJHL player of the week in his second weekend of play with the local team, from October 9th to 15th. During that time, he scored a hat trick on October 20th against the Canmore Eagles and again on October 24th versus the Whitecourt Wolverines, including the game-winning goal in both victories.

Along with the above recognition, the 19-year-old was also named Alberta Junior Hockey League Player of the Month.