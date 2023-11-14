Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!
Tuesday, November 14th
- Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Night – Holiday Edition @ 92 Beverage Co. – November 14th 5 p.m. – 18+
- Connected Couples Workshop @ Reconnect Counselling – Tuesdays until November 28th 6 – 8:30 p.m. – $225 – $450
- The Glorious Sons @ The Bowes at Bonnetts Energy Centre – November 14th 8 p.m. – $59
- Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor Pub – November 13th – 19th 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – 18+
Wednesday, November 15th
- Kid’s Morning Out Indoor Playground @ Grande Prairie Church of Christ – Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Free
- Wine Down Wednesday Pottery Class @ 4MUD – Wednesdays 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – $65
- Kokanee Komedy Night w/ Art Bellerose @ Great Northern Casino – November 15th 8 – 11 p.m. – $15 – 18+
- Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor Pub – November 13th – 19th 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – 18+
Thursday, November 16th
- Citizenship Education – Canadian Laws and the Justice System – November 16th 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Free
- RBC Night in the Park at Northern Spirit Light Show @ Evergreen Park – November 16th 6 – 10 p.m. – Free
- Ray O’Toole – Live Music @ Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – November 16th 7 p.m. – $10
- Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor Pub – November 13th – 19th 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – 18+
Friday, November 17th
- Tinseltown Winter Market 2023 @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – November 17th 3 – 9 p.m. & November 18th & 19th 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – $8 – $15
- Cowboy Christmas Market @ Teepee Creek Hall – November 17th 4 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Christmas Craft Sale @ Webster Community Hall – November 17th 4 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Christmas Market @ Grovedale Hall – November 17th 6 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Northern Spirit Light Show @ Evergreen Park – Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays until December 3rd, then every night other than Christmas Day from December 7th to 31st 6 – 10 p.m. – $5/wagon ride, $15/vehicle
- Fortified Wine (port) Tasting @ Vintage Wine & Spirits – November 17th 6:30 p.m. – $40 – 18+
- Red Truck & Tree @ Inspire Art Cafe – November 17th 7 p.m. – $45
- Karaoke @ Sipps Bar & Grill – November 17th 7:30 p.m. – midnight – No cover – 18+
- Will Randall @ Great Northern Casino – November 17th & 18th 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor Pub – November 13th – 19th 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – 18+
- PINEO & LOEB @ The Lions Den Pub – November 17th 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. – $15 – 18+
- FIVE ALARM FUNK 20th Anniversary Tour @ Better Than Fred’s – November 17th & 18th 10 p.m. – $20 – 18+
- Vegas Night @ City Centre Grande Prairie – November 17th until 11 p.m.
Saturday, November 18th
- Community Pancake Breakfast @ GP Golden Age Centre – November 18th 9 – 11 a.m. – $5
- Grimshaw Christmas Market @ Mile Zero Regional Multiplex – November 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Christmas Market @ Grovedale Hall – November 17th 6 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Eagle’s Elf Shop @ St. John Paul II Catholic School – November 18th 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – By donation
- Pop Up Art Market @ The Centre for Creative Arts – November 18th 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Letters To Santa Christmas Market @ Elks Hall – November 18th 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. & November 19th 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Free
- Tinseltown Winter Market 2023 @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – November 17th 3 – 9 p.m. & November 18th & 19th 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – $8 – $15
- Cowboy Christmas Market @ Teepee Creek Hall – November 17th 4 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Christmas Craft Sale @ Webster Community Hall – November 17th 4 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Gurbaani Classes For Kids 11+ @ Gurdwara Sahib – Saturdays 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Dad’s Event @ Muskoseepi Park – November 18th 1 – 3 p.m.
- Frost on the Pumpkin Gala @ Bezanson Community Event Centre – November 18th 5 p.m. – $60
- Festival of Trees Gala @ TARA Centre at Evergreen Park – November 18th 5 p.m. – SOLD OUT
- Family BINGO Night @ Saskatoon Lake Community Hall – November 18th 5 p.m. – $20
- Diwali Milan 2023 @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – November 18th 5 – 10 p.m. – $30
- Boot Scootin’ Back to the 90’s Fundraiser @ 5 Mile Hall – November 18th 5:30 p.m. – SOLD OUT
- Rotary Clubs of Grande Prairie at Northern Spirit Light Show @ Evergreen Park – November 18th 6 – 10 p.m. – Free
- Electric Paradox @ D-Coy Armouries – November 18th 7 – 10:30 p.m. – $38.61
- Social Dance @ GP Golden Age Centre – November 18th 8 – 11 p.m. – $10
- Will Randall @ Great Northern Casino – November 17th & 18th 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor Pub – November 13th – 19th 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – 18+
- FIVE ALARM FUNK 20th Anniversary Tour @ Better Than Fred’s – November 17th & 18th 10 p.m. – $20 – 18+
Sunday, November 19th
- Tinseltown Winter Market 2023 @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – November 17th 3 – 9 p.m. & November 18th & 19th 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – $8 – $15
- Letters To Santa Christmas Market @ Elks Hall – November 18th 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. & November 19th 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Free
- Sleigh Rides @ Webster Community Hall – November 19th 12 – 3 p.m.
- Guided Meditation and Sound Bath @ Havenly Lighthouse & Sanctuary – November 19th 7 – 8:30 p.m. – $50
- Andrew Collins Trio @ Grande Prairie Live Theatre – November 19th 7:30 p.m. – $38
- Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor Pub – November 13th – 19th 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – 18+
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.