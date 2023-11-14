Listen Live
What’s Happening in Grande Prairie November 14 – 19

By Erica Fisher

Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!

Tuesday, November 14th

Wednesday, November 15th

Thursday, November 16th

Friday, November 17th

  • Tinseltown Winter Market 2023 @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – November 17th 3 – 9 p.m. & November 18th & 19th 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – $8 – $15
  • Cowboy Christmas Market @ Teepee Creek Hall – November 17th 4 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Craft Sale @ Webster Community Hall – November 17th 4 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Market @ Grovedale Hall – November 17th 6 – 9 p.m. & November 18th 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Northern Spirit Light Show @ Evergreen Park – Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays until December 3rd, then every night other than Christmas Day from December 7th to 31st 6 – 10 p.m. – $5/wagon ride, $15/vehicle
  • Fortified Wine (port) Tasting @ Vintage Wine & Spirits – November 17th 6:30 p.m. – $40 – 18+
  • Red Truck & Tree @ Inspire Art Cafe – November 17th 7 p.m. – $45
  • Karaoke @ Sipps Bar & Grill – November 17th 7:30 p.m. – midnight – No cover – 18+
  • Will Randall @ Great Northern Casino – November 17th & 18th 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
  • Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor Pub – November 13th – 19th 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – 18+
  • PINEO & LOEB @ The Lions Den Pub – November 17th 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. – $15 – 18+
  • FIVE ALARM FUNK 20th Anniversary Tour @ Better Than Fred’s – November 17th & 18th 10 p.m. – $20 – 18+
  • Vegas Night @ City Centre Grande Prairie – November 17th until 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 18th

Sunday, November 19th

To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.

