Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Peace Country!

Friday, November 10th

Diary of Anne Frank @ Grande Prairie Live Theatre – Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays until November 11th 7:30 p.m. – $33 – SOLD OUT

Chris Henderson @ Great Northern Casino – November 10th & 11th 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+

Mike Mackenzie Band @ Better Than Fred’s – November 10th & 11th 10 p.m. – $15 – 18+

Saturday, November 11th

Sunday, November 12th

Monday, November 13th

Spruce Grove Saints vs Grande Prairie Storm @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – November 13th 7 p.m.

