Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 43 and Range Road 55. There has been a crash involving two semi trucks.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 43 and Range Road 55. There has been a crash involving two semi trucks.

UPDATE: As of 6:37 p.m., Highway 43 is now clear. Range Road 55 is impassable between 156 Avenue and Highway 43 for a hazmat cleanup.

UPDATE #2: As of 12:07 a.m. Saturday, the road is clear.