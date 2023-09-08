UPDATE #2: As of 12:07 a.m. Saturday, the road is clear.
UPDATE: As of 6:37 p.m., Highway 43 is now clear. Range Road 55 is impassable between 156 Avenue and Highway 43 for a hazmat cleanup.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 43 and Range Road 55. There has been a crash involving two semi trucks.
According to RCMP, Range Road 55 is currently impassable and one eastbound lane is open for traffic on Highway 43. One of the semis was carrying hazardous material.
Minor injuries have been reported.