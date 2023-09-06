UPDATE: The Grande Prairie RCMP says charges have been against one of two drivers involved in a collision on Highway 2 near Township Road 730 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say preliminary investigation has shown that car was travelling southbound on Highway 2 when it was struck by a pickup truck travelling westbound from Township Road 730. The driver of the pick-up has been charged with failing to obey stop sign before entering the intersection.

Both the driver of the pick-up and car were treated for minor injuries in hospital as a result of the collision.

Grande Prairie RCMP is currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision at Highway 2 and Township Road 730. The southbound lane of Highway 2 at Township Road 730 is currently down to one lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.