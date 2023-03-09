The County of Grande Prairie is accepting applications for Cemetery Improvement grants.

According to the counties website any organization who operates a cemetery within the municipal limits can apply for up to $5,000 in funding. The funds will go to projects aimed at improving the physical facilities on cemetery grounds, some examples include landscaping, fencing or grave maintenance.

In 2021, 13 cemeteries across the region combined received just under $50,000 for upkeep and repairs. The funds were split between nine community run cemeteries, and four church cemeteries. Two years ago all nine community groups had requested the full $5,000 but were granted $4,183 after council approved the additional requests asking for less then the capped amount.

Applications are open until April 1st.