Snow removal crews will be working to clear the streets of La Glace starting Wednesday morning.

The County of Grande Prairie announced starting Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. parking restrictions will be in effect in the hamlet. Drivers are being advised to keep an eye out for the digital “No Parking” signs indicating street parking is not allowed. Vehicles left on the street while restrictions could be ticketed and towed.

The county is also reminding residents it is illegal to pile snow onto roadways because it slows down snow removal and is a hazard, those caught doing it could face a $100 fine.