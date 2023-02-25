Alberta government is providing funds to help stop violence against Indigenous women.

More than $700,000 in grants were given to six Indigenous-led organizations so they can expand programs in support and well-being of Indigenous women.

$150,000 of the funds went to Grande Prairie’s Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association (ANFCA), which will continue programs for vulnerable indigenous women.

“Funding will help expand culturally safe and Indigenous-led programming for vulnerable Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBT+ peoples and supports for families of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls,” says acting executive director, of Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association Jeanette MacInnis.

A $300,000 fund was also awarded to the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal women.

“Alberta’s government is committed to making Alberta a safer place for Indigenous women, girls, and 2S+ people. These grants to community organizations will prevent violence by strengthening support and creating opportunities for healing.” said the minister of Indigenous relations Rick Wilson in a press release

Two navigators from Calgary and Edmonton were chosen to support indigenous women who are searching for programs and services.