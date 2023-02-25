Listen Live
News

Alberta government provides funds to support the safety of Indigenous Women

By Nyakim Kueth
Photographs of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls lined the Spirit Sister Rock and Muskoseepi Park trails (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Alberta government is providing funds to help stop violence against Indigenous women.

More than $700,000 in grants were given to six Indigenous-led organizations so they can expand programs in support and well-being of Indigenous women.

$150,000 of the funds went to Grande Prairie’s Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association (ANFCA), which will continue programs for vulnerable indigenous women.

“Funding will help expand culturally safe and Indigenous-led programming for vulnerable Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBT+ peoples and supports for families of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls,” says acting executive director, of Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association Jeanette MacInnis.

A $300,000 fund was also awarded to the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal women.

“Alberta’s government is committed to making Alberta a safer place for Indigenous women, girls, and 2S+ people. These grants to community organizations will prevent violence by strengthening support and creating opportunities for healing.” said the minister of Indigenous relations Rick Wilson in a press release

Two navigators from Calgary and Edmonton were chosen to support indigenous women who are searching for programs and services.

