The sentencing for Dr. Albert de Villiers will take place this June. The former lead of Alberta Health Services’ North zone will learn his fate during a pair of half-day appearances slated for June 12 and 13th.

De Villiers was convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference earlier this month for offences that happened between 2018 and 2020. They involved a boy as young as seven years old who was the child of family friends. The sexual assault charge was stayed since de Villiers was convicted of sexual interference and can’t be found guilty of the same crime twice.

De Villiers is also facing charges with three additional and unrelated sex offences involving a child between January 2017 and December 2019. A trial for those charges is set for August 2023.