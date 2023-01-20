Listen Live
HomeNewsProperty tax payment plan available for MD of Greenview residents
News

Property tax payment plan available for MD of Greenview residents

By Kassandra Patterson
The MD of Greenview (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Residents in the M.D. of Greenview have until January 30th to enroll in the municipality’s Tax Installment Payment Plan.

The program will break up a resident’s property tax into monthly payments, that will be taken out of their bank accounts automatically on the last day of the month. Payments for January to May are calculated by dividing the property tax of the year before by 12, while payments from June to December are determined by dividing the new year’s property tax by seven months.

According to the M.D., the idea of the program is to help make budgeting easier for residents and help them avoid late penalties. More information can be found on the M.D. of Greenview website.

