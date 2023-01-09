Listen Live
Sexsmith curler wins U18 provincial championship

By Kassandra Patterson
Team Hiebert at the U18 provincial championships (Curling Alberta, Facebook)

It was a sweep this past weekend as Sexsmith’s Jaxon Hiebert led his team to victory at the U18 provincial championship in Cochrane. Team Hiebert, based out of Sherwood Park Curling Club, was undefeated leading to the final draw Sunday morning against Team Perozak.

The provincial title was decided by the last rock in the final end, with Team Hiebert winning the round with a score of 8-6.

The team’s next focus is the U20 Qualifiers and U20 Provincials before they head to the Canada U18 Championships in Timmons, Ontario.

