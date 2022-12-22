The results from the City of Grande Prairie’s Event Strategy survey shows music events top the list of events Grande Prairie resident would like to attend or see more of. The majority of those who responded to the survey answered they would like to see an increase in outdoor events.

Of the 79 responses the city received on the survey the type of events motivate 71 people when it comes to choosing what festivals or events to attend, the location was important to 56 people, and the day/time of the event was important to 53 people. Fifty-eight of the responses indicated they enjoyed attending events at Muskoseepi Park, with the second most popular spot people enjoyed attending events downtown, Grande Prairie.

The survey highlighted most people found a well-organized and engaging event is what most found to create a positive experience at events. While the other top answers included good food and music, along with the friendly and knowledgeable staff or volunteers, that are easily accessible and interesting to all ages. Some barriers holding residents back from attending events include the cost to attend, the weather, the location and the time of day.

The survey answers look at the development and execution of the events the city participates in and funds over the year. These results will help in developing next year’s events strategy, helping increase the event’s benefit to city residents and the economy. These answers also help identify the areas that need improvement or that got overlooked like not always holding events on the weekend or would like to see more security at outdoor events.

You can find the full survey breakdown online.