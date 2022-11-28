Clarification – The original version of this article indicated that 324 jobs were filled, through this program. We have corrected the article to correctly state that there are 324 job opportunities available through the program. We sincerely apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

The Rural Renewal Stream Labour Attraction Program has so far led to more than 324 job opportunities in the City of Grande Prairie, with 78 businesses participating. Since receiving the designation in mid-August the city has been able to work with the local business community to launch the program.

The endorsed businesses use the program to help hire for positions that they have been unable to fill. Those who are hired through the program are immigrants who want to settle in Grande Prairie and receive their permanent residency.

In a release from the city, it says that new businesses are being added to the program weekly as endorsed employers along with new jobs. Businesses already participating range from beauty and aesthetics, to legal services, restaurants, retail, and recreation.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Jackie Clayton says that she is encouraged to see the results of the program, especially as the city’s population continues to grow.

“With a shortage of workers across the province and country, it is critical local businesses and employers are supported in their pursuit to fill vacancies,” Clayton says. “City Council is encouraged by the response from employers and future employees to the Rural Renewal Stream. We continue to work towards creating a welcoming community that attracts new labour and investment and grow our city.”

The Rural Renewal Stream falls under the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program.