The second annual Battle of the Badges takes place on Sunday after the Grande Prairie Christmas Tree lighting. The game, hosted by the Grande Prairie Firefighters Charitable Association, will see the Grande Prairie Fire Department take on the Grande Prairie RCMP in the most Canadian way possible, a good old-fashioned hockey game.

The game will raise funds for the Charitable Association and the 3D Children’s Charity. Justin Davidson from the foundation says that this year’s funds support their the school nutrition program and the second Sparky’s Secret Wish.

“The schools forward us nominations of families that are in need in town, and it is sort of our hamper program, so we can reach out to these families before Christmas and help them with their Christmas bills,” Davidson says.

Along with being a fundraiser to support these organizations, it also is an event hoped to build community spirit and comradery. Both sides have made it clear they aren’t holding back on the ice.

“We are all pretty passionate hockey players, and I think just the competition with the fire department is always fun,” say RCMP Corporal Jeremiah Jones.

Doors for the game at Bonnetts Energy Centre open at 4:30 p.m. with entrance by donation. The ask is $5 for a single ticket or $10 for a family. Puck drop takes place at 5:30 p.m.

Before that is the city’s Christmas Tree Light Up outside of the arena with festive treats and photos with Santa.