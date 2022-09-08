UPDATED to add statement from County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre

Flags at municipal buildings in the City and County of Grande Prairie will be flown at half-mast for 10 days in mourning of Queen Elizabeth II. Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign passed away Thursday at her home in Scotland at the age of 96.

Portraits of the queen in municipal facilities will also be draped in black, as is protocol.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton and Chief Administrative Officer Robert Nicolay released the following statement:

“Today marks a momentous day in history, with the passing of the longest reigning sovereign in Canada’s modern era. For most of us, Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch we have ever known in Canada and she has been a common figure in our lives since we were school children. From the young age of 27, she reigned with a steadfast commitment and dedication that will be remembered across the nation.

This service and dedication were felt right here in Grande Prairie during her visit in August 1978, an important moment in our local history as she attended the sod turning of her namesake, the Queen Elizabeth II hospital. The hospital remains a pivotal facility for our region that continues to provide robust medical care for individuals and families around the Peace Region.

We recognize the significance of Queen Elizabeth II’s life and passing and encourage residents to recall her memory and express their grief in one of the many collective ceremonies or commemorations available.”

The City of Grande Prairie’s flags were already at half-mast before the queen’s passing Thursday morning to honour the stabbing victims of the James Smith Cree Nation area.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre also released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, Canadians and all members of the Commonwealth as we come together in our shared grief upon the passing of Canada’s longest reigning sovereign. During this period of great mourning, may we be comforted as we reflect on her extensive legacy of service to Canada and the world.”

Municipal flags will be at full mast for one day to mark the accession day of King Charles III.