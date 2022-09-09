UPDATE: The village says as of 5:30 Thursday that water service has been restored. A boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

A water leak has been reported in the Village of Rycroft. The village says it was discovered by Public Works in the ground by the front door of the water treatment plant at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“This location does not allow for isolation, so the whole village including the water truck fill station were shut off around 7 p.m.,” it’s explained. “Due to a safety concern identified last night at the excavation site, the dig had to be halted.”

Repairs started up again at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Once the leak has been repaired the system will be re-pressurized. Residents are asked not to leave their water valves open so debris doesn’t get into the line.

- Advertisement -

Water line flushing will be needed until the water is considered safe to drink, so a boil water advisory will remain in effect. In the meantime, the use of bottled water is recommended. It is available at the Rycroft Co-op and other local stores.

Residents are urged not to consume tap water without first boiling it for one minute at a rapid boil. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until testing and sampling confirms the water is potable again.