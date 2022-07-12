Listen Live
Wildfire danger level in Grande Prairie Forest Area now moderate

By Mac Vincent
If you spot a wildfire call 310-FIRE (Supplied, Alberta Wildfire)
The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been downgraded from high to moderate.

Since the start of the wildfire season, the Grande Prairie Forest Area has recorded 28 wildfires and a total of 8.86 hectares of land has burned. 27 out of the 28 wildfires have been extinguished, with one turned over to the responsible party.

Any burning other than a campfire requires a fire permit.

Call 310-FIRE (3473) if you spot smoke or a fire in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.

