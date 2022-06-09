- Advertisement -

The award-winning Inuit textile exhibit ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios is now on display at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie.

Printed Textiles tells the story of a group of Inuit people that produced these textiles in Kinngait (Cape Dorset, Nunavut) in the 1950s and 60s. Social change during this time was known to interfere with relationships and language on the land.

The exhibit is put together by the Textile Museum of Canada in collaboration with the West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative. The Printed Textiles exhibition by Kinngait Studios earned a 2021 Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Museums.

In a media release, Curators of Exhibitions and Collections Manar Abo Touk said she is excited to have the award-winning exhibition in Grande Prairie.

“It was an honour and a pleasure working with Roxane and the Textile Museum team to bring this amazing exhibition to the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie and to share its story with our community.”

The new exhibition features over 60 textiles, including paper prints, archival photographs, and work by three Inuk fashion designers. It will be on display at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie until September 18th.