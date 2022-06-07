- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Curling Centre has officially been named the 2022 Club of the Year, presented by Curling Alberta.

“The Board, staff, the city, and all our volunteers should be congratulated for this huge accomplishment. I am so proud to be part of this amazing organization and cannot wait to watch our curling centre continue to grow,” said President Keri Bruce.

As part of a new five-year plan presented at a city council meeting on May 24th, the local curling club is now committed to allowing people to play all year.

Officials hope that it brings increased viability as the Centre qualifies for significant Provincial Grant Programs not accessible by the City and is very pleased to bring this support to this potential project.

It’s the second local curling club to win the award in the last few years, as the Sexsmith Curling Club accomplished the feat in 2020.