As of July 1st, new patient service centers and mobile collection facilities will be available in Grande Prairie and across the province. This means that locals will see a significant expansion of community lab services.

Small rural and remote communities will continue to see lab services offered by Alberta Precision Laboratories. The Alberta Health Services subsidiary will also continue to operate labs in acute care hospitals, plus specialized provincial testing in said communities.

“Partnering with DynaLIFE is an innovative solution that will advance laboratory medicine over the long term and build on the success of our current lab system, which is recognized as one of the best in North America,” said Health Minister Jason Copping. “This agreement expands capacity and saves Albertans money while securing the existing jobs of all our lab workers.”

DynaLIFE will cover about 65 per cent of all provincial lab work. No job losses are expected during the transition. The company is known for providing lab services in Edmonton, central Alberta, and various northern Alberta communities for over 25 years.