For the first time since 2019, Chautauqua Day in Sexsmith will once again take over the municipality, after two years of pared-down, virtual events.

In addition to the usual fare, with food vendors, children’s activities, and demonstrations, the Sexsmith Farmer’s Market will also run for the first time in 2022 as part of the celebration.

Mayor Kate Potter says when we started to plan the 33rd edition of Chautauqua Day, they moved forward assuming they were able to fit in more pre-pandemic activities. She says as the date drew nearer, they pushed the event to what she considers as close to pre-pandemic as possible.

“We know the community loves to gather together, celebrate together and enjoy the beautiful summer we can have up here,” she says.

“I think council was optimistic, they wanted to be the cheerleader, step out first and say ‘we are going to get there’,” she adds.

Potter says while she understands there is excitement from many residents since the announcement was made of the return of the festival, she says it’s important to also be cognizant of residents who may not yet be chomping at the bit to be in large crowds. She adds, however, that she feels pushing the festival to an in-person format was the best decision overall.

“We understand there are some people who are still uncomfortable and would maybe choose to not come to an in-person event, but we really think it’s important for us to be together, and take every opportunity we can to connect together,” she adds.

You can find more information about Sexsmith Chautauqua Day here.