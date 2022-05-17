- Advertisement -

No injuries have been reported after a house fire late Monday afternoon at a house near Wembley. County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services crews say they got to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. near Range Road 80 and Township Road 710, and the home was fully engulfed.

Crews from Wembley, Dunes, La Glace, and Clairmont stations were able to knock down the fire quickly and prevent the spread to near by areas. No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is under investigation.