Alberta Health Services has added 19 new Intensive Care Unit beds, with staffing at eight different hospitals in the province, including two new beds at Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. The hospital now has a total of 245 beds.

The additional beds are made possible by a $100 million dollar commitment from the 2022 provincial budget.

“AHS is grateful for this investment and proud of the progress our teams have made to plan, staff, and open these much-needed resources,” says AHS interim President and CEO Mauro Chies. “These new beds and staff will allow AHS to respond to increased demand and support our goal to deliver high-quality, accessible health-care services to all Albertans while achieving the greatest value for every health-care dollar spent.”

50 beds in total are to be added across the province. No word yet on how many more will be added to Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. The remaining 31 beds are expected to be open by the end of September.