Crews will start construction work on a pair of roads in the east end of Grande Prairie on Monday.

Starting Lakeland Drive between 88 Street and 92 Street, with repairs slated for drive surface and base structure, as well as concrete and storm sewer repairs, line painting, and landscaping.

Traffic in the affected section of Lakeland will be down to a single lane and the speed limit is reduced to 30 km/hour during construction. However, pedestrian access is expected to be maintained along sidewalks when the work is ongoing.

Crews will also be busy on 92 Avenue and Park Road from 89 Avenue to 92 Street, as the installation of utility service lines, building of the road base structure, and paving work will kick continue.

Work in the area actually in 2021, with the full scope of construction including deep utility installation, roadway improvements, and streetlight installation. Drivers could face single-lane closures and temporary road closures requiring a detour during the work.

Work in the Smith Subdivision is expected to last until June, while construction on Lakeland Drive will wrap up by the end of July.