Grande Prairie City Council has released its Strategic Plan for the 2022-2025 term.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says she’s happy with the work of council and the goals they’ve set out to accomplish.

“When you bring such a strong group of individuals together after a few days of conversations and different ideas, to leave and then be able to come forward with a plan that we’re all on board with is really a success,” she says.

Clayton says the main focus will continue to be the overall quality of life for residents.

“We all know about the people that come to Grande Prairie and visit. They come here and are really impressed with what we have to offer. We know that the people that live in Grande Prairie really are proud of their community. What we want to do is share that message with everyone,” she explains.

“We want to improve the quality of life on small things that really need some tweaking to make that happen. That includes innovative efficiencies and economic readiness, creating inclusive and caring communities, as well as engaging relationships.”

Clayton says that the plan will be revisited periodically throughout the 2022-2025 term.

“We will check on items in the plan to be sure that they are serving the community. It is possible that the Strategic Plan might pivot a bit, especially when you’re still dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, we will continue to focus on the themes outlined during this term,” she says.

Another big point of emphasis in the plan is housing and an area that the city continues to work on.

“Housing is about providing necessary and suitable options for people. That doesn’t mean that the city is going to go out and build housing, however, we will work with agencies to ensure that serves all people and also includes all people,” she adds.

“It really puts focus on our community and the people of Grande Prairie.”