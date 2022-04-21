- Advertisement -

The main hall in the Sexsmith Civic Centre is soon to have a new name, as long time councillor and community leader Isak Skjaveland will see the main hall renamed in his honour.

Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter says she could not be happier to honour Skjaveland, who has been a staple of the Sexsmith community for years.

“We are really excited about the renaming of the hall. I use the term community champion to describe Isak, as he has been an incredible advocate for our town and region for a very long time. He’s been here since 1951 and is involved in just about every single committee, organization, on council, and he always volunteers his time to the community,” she says.

Potter, who has been Mayor of Sexsmith since 2018 says it’s important to recognize people like Skjaveland for his contributions. He is also heavily involved with the Elks Club of Sexsmith.

“Nobody gets involved in volunteerism or public service for the recognition. He has impacted so many people in a positive way. I was chatting with one of his daughters and she said she recalls many family events that Isak did not attend because he was volunteering in some way or another. There’s a lot of sacrifice in that kind of work,” she says.

Skjaveland first moved to Sexsmith from Norway in 1951. The ceremony will take place on April 27th at the Sexsmith Civic Centre, beginning at 1 in the afternoon, followed by an open house in the Legion club room from 1:30-3:30 p.m.