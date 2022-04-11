- Advertisement -

Following the release of the 2022 federal budget, Grande Prairie — Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin says he is disappointed and feels it is of no benefit to people in the Peace Country area.

“Communities across Canada that rely on agriculture, forestry, and energy industries like our communities in the Peace Country, continue to suffer because of the Trudeau Liberal government’s destructive policies,” he says.

He feels that the federal government missed an opportunity for Canada to potentially be a global leader, especially during a time of war in Eastern Europe.

“With the escalating war in Ukraine, Canadians need a budget that ensures Canada re-establishes its position as a trusted global security partner and the preferred partner to provide food and energy to the world. Unfortunately, the Liberals continue to fall short” he says.

Warkentin says he’s also concerned that the budget does not include help for lower-income individuals and families, as costs continue to rise.

“More out-of-control government spending leads to out-of-control consumer prices. Canadians can’t afford to pay higher costs and higher taxes. Canadians are struggling to pay their bills and put groceries on their table,” he says.

Warkentin feels that Canada’s oil and gas industry has a clear opportunity to become a global energy supplier.

“Canada could meet this demand and take advantage of these opportunities by supplying the growing need with ethically sourced Canadian oil and gas. The world has wanted Canada’s natural gas and oil for years and that hasn’t changed. Energy demand continues to grow, and Canada can provide energy resources to the world while at the same time creating jobs for Canadians.”

Warkentin adds that the Trudeau government should not pick and choose which energy resources to develop and instead focus on continuing to develop all of them for future generations.