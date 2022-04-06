- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Grande Prairie Composite High School will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to the Grande Prairie Public School Division.

Officials with Peace Wapiti Academy and Grande Prairie Composite High School say that all students and staff are safe and accounted for after the RCMP evacuated the school as a precautionary measure. The bomb threat was originally received at Grande Prairie Composite High School, which is next to Peace Wapiti Academy.

At this moment, staff and students are keeping in contact with the RCMP and further updates will be provided when they are available. This is the second bomb threat Grande Prairie Composite has received in the last few months, with the previous threat coming in February.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as Grande Prairie RCMP continue their investigation.