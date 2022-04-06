Listen Live

Peace Wapiti Academy, Grande Prairie Composite High School evacuated after bomb threat

By Mac Vincent
Peace Wapiti Academy in Grande Prairie (Peace Wapiti Public School Division)
UPDATE: Grande Prairie Composite High School will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to the Grande Prairie Public School Division.

Officials with Peace Wapiti Academy and Grande Prairie Composite High School say that all students and staff are safe and accounted for after the RCMP evacuated the school as a precautionary measure. The bomb threat was originally received at Grande Prairie Composite High School, which is next to Peace Wapiti Academy.

At this moment, staff and students are keeping in contact with the RCMP and further updates will be provided when they are available. This is the second bomb threat Grande Prairie Composite has received in the last few months, with the previous threat coming in February.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as Grande Prairie RCMP continue their investigation.

