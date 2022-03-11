Grande Prairie RCMP is warning residents of what they call a telephone provider scam, as they’ve seen increased reports of the scam over the last six months.

Authorities say that the people reaching out to the victims claim to be from the Telus Promotions Department. The scam takes place in different ways, offering the person a lower rate with a bundle on their current plan, upgrading their existing plan for a lower cost with a new phone, or asking them to sign up for Telus mobile services.

Whenever questioned by their targets, the scammers claim that they do not have access to the customers’ accounts and need additional personal information to gain access. RCMP says that they will typically ask for personal information such as a driver’s licence number, credit card information, address, or Social Insurance Number. Additionally, RCMP says that the scammers use call spoofing, which disguises the real caller ID and presents the company name, making it appear more legitimate.

RCMP is asking people to use caution, think critically before sharing personal, financial, or sensitive information, or contact the mobile provider directly to verify if the promotion is real or not. Those affected can contact Equifax and TransUnion to report the incidents.

February is Fraud Prevention Month. If you have been the victim of a fraud, report it to your local law enforcement and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online, or by calling 1-888-495-8501.