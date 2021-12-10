Two men have been charged after a stolen vehicle with drugs was recovered by Grande Prairie RCMP in the Riverstone South area of the city.

At approximately 9 P.M. on November 17th, Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction unit noticed a truck parked near a residence in the Riverstone South area of Grande Prairie. Following a preliminary investigation, they discovered the truck had been reported as stolen out of Mannville, Alberta, and was associated with a nearby residence.

Authorities say that the search of the vehicle revealed more than 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine and items “consistent with drug trafficking.”

Steven Kirk Gable, 44, of Grande Prairie, and Cory John Zeller, 34, of Saddle Hills County, AB, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.