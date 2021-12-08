Grande Prairie Regional College will have a brand new name and designation starting in March 2022. This after the Government of Alberta approved the name of Northwestern Polytechnic, to go along with its soon to be updated polytechnic status.

The name, according to GPRC officials was chosen to reflect the history and potential in the distinct communities surrounding the institution’s two campuses; Grande Prairie, and Fairview.

GPRC President and CEO Justin Kohlman says the name and designation approval isn’t only the next step in the journey, it is one that the community has been eagerly anticipating. “It is wonderful to share this news today and to start fresh conversations about the opportunities outlined in Alberta 2030: Building Skills for Jobs.,” he adds.

Kohlman says with the new name confirmed, they will look to work on a new visual identity that will support the rest of the changes.

“This new chapter gives us the impetus to grow. As we move forward, we will continue to engage internal and external stakeholders to better understand, develop, and establish our aspirations, values, goals, and strategic plan.”

Earlier this year, Kohlman said with polytechnic status, post-secondary students will eventually be able to get their degrees at GPRC. The school will still be known as Grande Prairie Regional College until March 2022, when the new look will be officially revealed.