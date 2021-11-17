High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of suspects involved in a robbery at a business in Grouard on Tuesday night.

Police say two male suspects entered the store near 47 Street shortly before 10 p.m., and after a confrontation, an employee was assaulted, with the two suspects then allegedly making off with merchandise. Police say the employee suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital as a result of the incident.

The first suspect is described as having an average height, a medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie or hooded jacket with Adidas-style stipes on the arms, dark pants. The second suspect is described as also being of average height with a medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie, or hooded jacket with blue patches on the arms, and light coloured pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.