High Prairie RCMP searching for robbery suspects
High Prairie RCMP has released CCTV screen captures of alleged robbery suspects in Grouard. (Supplied, High Prairie RCMP)
High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of suspects involved in a robbery at a business in Grouard on Tuesday night.
Police say two male suspects entered the store near 47 Street shortly before 10 p.m., and after a confrontation, an employee was assaulted, with the two suspects then allegedly making off with merchandise. Police say the employee suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital as a result of the incident.
The first suspect is described as having an average height, a medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie or hooded jacket with Adidas-style stipes on the arms, dark pants. The second suspect is described as also being of average height with a medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie, or hooded jacket with blue patches on the arms, and light coloured pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.