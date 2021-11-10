The Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating after reports of a white truck used to allegedly impersonate a peace officer. Police say the incident took place shortly after midnight on November 3rd when the driver of a car parked near Pinnacle Boulevard and 114 Street reported the white truck pulled in behind them and turned on red and blue lights from the dash of the truck.

Authorities say the truck stayed for several minutes without anyone exiting, and eventually left the area by driving northbound on Pinnacle Boulevard.

The truck is described as a white, potentially 2010 model Chevrolet truck, small lift kit, bright LED headlights, dark tinted windows, and black detailing above the wheels.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.