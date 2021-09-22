Police say a missing man may have been travelling from Grande Cache to Peace River. Grande Cache RCMP says 60-year-old Michel Trepanier was last seen in Grande Cache around 5:30 p.m. on September 18th.

Trepanier is described as 5’10” and 165 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Officers say they have reason to believe he may have headed towards Peace River in a 1980s white cargo van with rust on it.

“Grande Cache RCMP’s efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police are [concerned] for his wellbeing.”

Anyone who has been in contact with Trepanier or who may have information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Grande Cache RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.