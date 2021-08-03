There are 84 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie as of August 2, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

More than 50 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie over the long weekend. Between Friday and Monday, 51 new cases were added to the tally, leaving the city with 84 active cases.

In the County of Grande Prairie, three cases were recorded over the four days, giving it 11 active cases, and pushing it back above the threshold of more than 10 for the municipality.

Across Alberta, another 743 cases of the virus were confirmed over the Heritage Day weekend. There are 90 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 23 in the ICU.

As of Monday, 76 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. In the City of Grande Prairie, 57.5 per cent of eligible residents have their first dose, and 56.6 per cent in the east County of Grande Prairie.