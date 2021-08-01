A crash west of Valleyview has claimed a life. The RCMP says the single vehicle rollover happened on Highway 43 at Range Road 230 around 5:10 p.m. Saturday night

It’s reported the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by emergency crews to revive him.

The passenger was a 30-year-old woman who was taken to hospital by EMS in stable condition.

Highway traffic was affected for roughly five hours while investigators and an RCMP collision analyst processed the scene. Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Valleyview detachment or Crime Stoppers.