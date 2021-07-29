As firefighters respond to a wildland fire south of Dimsdale, the public is being asked to keep its distance. The roughly one-hectare fire is around Range Road 72 and Township Road 704, and the wind is driving it into nearby trees.

The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service and Wembley Fire Department are at the scene. An aircraft from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry is also flying in the area to help.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the region and to give space to emergency vehicles on their way to the fire. Smoke is visible in the area.

The County Regional Fire Service says no structures are threatened by the blaze at this time and no injuries have been reported. The cause is also under investigation.