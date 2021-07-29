An example of Blue Green Algae, or Cyanobacteria (Ron Zurawell, Alberta Environment)

A blue-green algae bloom has been identified in areas of Bear Lake. Alberta Health Services is reminding residents and lake-goers to avoid swimming or wading in areas in which blue-green algae is visible, with the same advisory extended to family pets.

AHS adds people should limit consumption of fish from the body of water and are suggesting that pets should not be fed any fish or fish trimmings from the lake.

Ingesting or coming into contact with visible blue-green algae can cause skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

A blue-green algae advisory and water advisory also remain in place for Young’s Point Provincial Park at Sturgeon Lake.