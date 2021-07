Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

Police say 47-year-old Lance Brown was last seen in Grande Prairie area on July 11th.

Brown is described as 6’2”, weighing approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Authorities say there is concern for Brown’s well-being, and are urging anyone who may have information to contact the detachment at 780-830-5700.