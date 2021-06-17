The RCMP is asking the public to steer clear of Winagami Lake Provincial Park near Highway 679. Police say they’ve contained the area as they continue to search for a suspect who allegedly fled from authorities earlier Thursday.

It began when RCMP in McLennan pulled over a vehicle they believed to be occupied by someone known to be on outstanding arrest warrants. The driver fled the scene and wasn’t spotted again until after 11 a.m. heading into the park.

Mounties are asking the public to refrain from posting photos and/or videos on social media.