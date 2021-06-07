COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 6th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

A single new case of COVID-19 was reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are now 58 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Two recovered and one new case of covid was also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 46 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 78.1 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 144.8 cases per 100,000 people.

30,802, or roughly 40 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,597 eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 4,027 tests on Sunday for a positivity rate of 3.15 per cent. Province-wide, 351 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 94 requiring the ICU.