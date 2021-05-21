Oilers 50/50 winner Rocky McAusland with his dad and brother (Supplied, Edmonton Oilers)

A Grande Prairie man has become a multi-millionaire overnight. Rocky McAusland took home $2,058,340 as the winner of the Edmonton Oilers’ 50/50 draw Wednesday.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation fundraiser was held in conjuction with the first game of the playoff series between the Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets. The Oilers fell 4-1.

Game two is Friday at 7 p.m. The jackpot has already surpassed $1.4 million with tickets available online.